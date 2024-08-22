Actor Vijay To Unveil His Party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Flag and Symbol Today (Watch Video)

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay is set to unvei his party flag at a function at Panaiyur on Thursday.Around 300 functionaries of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are expected to attend the event, he added. Party functionaries from Kancheepuram also confirmed the information and said preparations are under way for the event.. Multiple reports said that Vijay had already rehearsed the ceremony earlier in the week. The flag unveiling is seen as the first major step in Vijay’s political journey as he focuses on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

AlsoRead: Thalapathy Vijay Launches Political Party, Names it Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Preparations underway as actor Vijay is all set to officially reveal his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) part flag and symbol, today. pic.twitter.com/2PAS2vozEO — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

Though the party is in the process of registering with the Election Commission of India, an image of a yellow flag featuring Vijay’s image has gone viral on social media. However, TVK officials have not yet confirmed its authenticity. A rally is reportedly planned in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, at the end of September, marking the formal launch of TVK.Vijay announced the formation of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in February this year. The actor has plans to fully shift to politics after finishing his last film project, "Thalapathy 69", which is scheduled to be completed by February 2025. He has pledged to build TVK’s grassroots infrastructure over the next two years and has made it clear not to support any political party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His focus remains on winning the 2026 assembly elections, which he hopes will bring "fundamental political change" to Tamil Nadu. It is not yet confirmed if the actor has plans to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections under his party's banner.

Since the party's announcement, Vijay has been actively involved in community outreach. He has awarded top-performing 10th and 12th-grade students, aiming to strengthen TVK’s support base among young voters and their families. He has also spoken out on several issues, including advocating for the cancellation of NEET, which he argues disadvantages rural and underprivileged students. He criticized the DMK government’s response to the Kallakurichi liquor tragedy and has opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019, citing concerns over social harmony.