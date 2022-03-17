Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Sibal over 'ghar ki Congress' remark, also targets 'Group of 23'

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday slammed party leader Kapil Sibal for his "ghar ki Congress" remark and said he should set an example of doing something "without the support of Congress".

Choudhary also hit out at G-23 leaders, saying they are not in a habit of staying in power.

Chowdhury said Sibal, a former union minister, owes his rise in politics to Congress. "Kapil Sibal kahan ke neta hain mujhe pata nahi (where he is leader from, it is known)," Chowdhury told ANI.

"Things were good when he was a minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government now when UPA is not in power he is feeling bad," Chowdhury added.

Sibal is a member of Group of 23'in Congress, which in the past has called for sweeping reforms in the party including election at various levels.

"I don't know what's his (Kapil Sibal's) mass base. He should set an example that he can do something without the support of Congress, fight for his ideology on their own, otherwise what is the outcome of just giving interviews while sitting in an AC room," Chowdhury said.

"They (G23) don't have a habit of staying out of power. That is why they're trying to save themselves while criticising," he added.

Sibal had made "ghar ki Congress" remark during an interview in which he had also said that he was not surprised by results in five state elections and the leadership should have worked out a plan for party's rejuvenation.

Two members of G-23, who are part of the Congress Working Committee, had taken part in its meeting held on Sunday to take stock of election results.

In a statement released after the meeting, the CWC unanimously reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and requested her "to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges".

Sonia Gandhi had on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.The party is slated to elect a new party chief later this year at the culmination of organisational elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

