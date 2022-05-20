Afghan capital city to carry out 181 development projects

Kabul, May 20 The Afghan capital has launched and implemented 181 development projects throughout the current year in Kabul, the Mayor said.

The projects at a cost of 4.8 billion afghanis (nearly $53 million) would cover all parts of Kabul to make the city clean and prosperous, state-run news agency Bakhtar quoted Kabul Mayor, Mawlawi Abdul Rashid Balouch as saying.

Without providing details on the nature and types of projects, Balouch has urged Kabul residents to help the municipality implement all the projects as per schedule on time, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thousands of people would find jobs from the projects, the Mayor added.

Afghanistan's capital Kabul with a population of nearly 6 million has been facing a variety of problems ranging from a shortage of drinking water, energy, sewerage, poor transport system and health services.

