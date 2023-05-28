"After coming to power CM Jagan Reddy became psycho," says TDP leader Nara Lokesh

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy acted as a soft leader before the last state assembly elections in 2019 but after coming to power he became a psycho.

While speaking at the annual party's conclave 'Mahanadu', Nara Lokesh said," Before the last assembly elections Jagan acted as a soft leader but after coming to power he became a psycho and this is the reason why he is named as psycho Jagan."

On the occasion, Nara Lokesh also remembered the contributions made by former chief minister Late NT Rama Rao to Andhra Pradesh.

"It was the Late NT Rama Rao who introduced the schemes like Rs 2 a kg rice, pucca houses, Janata clothes, mid-day meals and several other such schemes to the country. While NTR, who floated the Telugu Desam Party has history, Chandrababu Naidu has the calibre to run the State," he said.

"It is Chandrababu Naidu who has created history by building the HiTech City in Hyderabad and clearly defined what is the development by encouraging several companies to set up their units in the State like Kia Motors, HCL and TCL. He also introduced several welfare schemes like Chandranna Bheema, Pelli Kanuka, loan waiver for farmers, Pasupu Kunkuma and many such schemes besides introducing Anna Canteens to provide food to the poor," he added.

He further mentioned that Jagan Reddy has become the richest chief minister in the country.

"Chandrababu means development while Jagan means destruction. Jagan, who came to power by appealing to the people to give him a chance has become the richest Chief Minister in the country. While Chandrababu has built pucca TIDCO houses Jagan washed off his hands by distributing a cent of land each for the poor," he said.

On the occasion, Nara Lokesh also said that that 'psycho should go and cycle (TDP symbol) should be back' in the next state assembly elections.

