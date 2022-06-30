After ED grilling of Rahul Gandhi, AJL appoints new editor

New Delhi, June 30 Associated Journal Limited, the company which owns various publications including National Herald, announced on Thursday that it has appointed a new Editor for the print and digital editions.

Rajesh Jha, who has worked with various publications in the past will be the head of digital and print wing while Zafar Agha will be heading the Urdu publication of Qaumi Awaz. AJL has National Herald in English and Navjivan in Hindi.

The development comes a week after Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED and now Sonia Gandhi has been asked to join the probe in mid July in National Herald case. Her questioning, which was scheduled on June 23, was postponed on health grounds.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for 51 hours in five days this month. Sonia Gandhi, who is presently admitted to the hospital for Covid-related health issues, has also been summoned in July in the same case.

The Congress had protested against the ED grilling and party General Secretary Ajay Maken had said, "The agencies were pressurising those who spoke against the government, but for the leaders who joined the BJP like Himanta Biswa Sarma and others there was no ED or CBI behind them. It is the 'glow and lovely' scheme for them."

He also said that a Congress delegation had also met President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue.

