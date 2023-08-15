After Prof Sabyaschi Das, Prof P Balakrishnan also resigns from Ashoka University

New Delhi, Aug 15 A second professor in the Economics Department of Ashoka University Pulapre Balakrishnan has resigned in protest over the acceptance of resignation of Assistant Professor Sabyasachi Das, whose paper suggested voter manipulation in 2019 elections sparked a controversy.

Sources said that Balakrishnan also put in his papers on Tuesday over the acceptance of resignation of Das by the varsity.

However, his resignation is yet to be accepted by the University, the source added.

Earlier, the University Vice-Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury in an official statement said: “Das was in the Department of Economics, is currently on leave from Ashoka, serving as visiting faculty at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (Deemed to be University) in Pune. After making extensive efforts to dissuade him, the University has accepted his resignation.”

He further said that Das’s paper on Indian elections was the subject of a widespread controversy after being shared recently on social media, where it was perceived by many to reflect the views of the University.

At Ashoka University, members of the faculty have freedom to teach and carry out research in the areas they choose -- the University affords its faculty and students what it believes is the most enabling environment for academic freedom at an institution of higher education in the country, V-C Raychaudhary said.

“The University does not direct or moderate the research conducted by its faculty and students. This academic freedom also applied to him,” the V-C said in a release.

