After Sisodia accuses L-G of seeking files 'directly', Chief Secy asks to provide details

New Delhi, Dec 27 Amid a face-off between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, the Chief Secretary has asked the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to provide details of 'files and orders', based on which he had levelled the allegation that the L-G office is seeking files directly through its respective secretaries.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has asked the Deputy CM's office to provide the details by January .

"In a step that would ascertain whether the allegations levelled by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his letter to the L-G dated 23.12.2022, and repeated in an order issued by him on the same date to the Chief Secretary and other Principal Secretaries, have any substance, the Chief Secretary has asked the office of the Deputy CM to provide details of 'files and orders', based on which Sisodia had made the allegations, by 02.01.2023," said a sourtce in the L-G office.

Sisodia had written to the L-G, alleging that the L-G secretariat has "in recent past resorted to the practice of calling for files from various departments through their respective secretaries, the Chief Secretary and transacting business thereon, such as approving the issuance of notifications etc., completely bypassing the concerned minister as also the Cabinet".

As per the source, Sisodia had also issued an order to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries/Secretaries/HoDs on December 23, blaming them for sending "certain files pertaining to important policy decisions directly to the L-G Secretariat without routing the same/putting it up to me as the minister in charge of the departments".

Sisodia had alleged that it had come to his notice that the "L-G has given direct orders/directions and approvals to officers bypassing the council of ministers".

Sisodia's order also directed the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretaries/Secretaries to "forthwith place before me any/all files that have been sent by you on any/all matters pertaining to the business of GNCTD directly to the LG, bypassing my office".

The order by Sisodia further read, "Any directions received directly from L-G should also be placed before the minister in charge for necessary directions/course of action before implementing the samea," the source added.

In connection with Sisodia's letter and order, the office of the Chief Secretary has written to the Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister, requesting him to provide details of 'certain files' as well as 'direct orders/directions/approvals to the officers', referred to by Sisodia in his order.

A copy of this communication from the CS office dated 26.12.2022, has also been marked to all Pr.Secretaries /Secretaries/CEOs/MDs/Directors, Commissioners with instructions to provide details of all such cases referred to by the Dy. Chief Minister, (if no such case is there, then provide a nil report), to the Chief Secretary latest by 02.01.2023, for further necessary action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor