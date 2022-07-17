After SP, Yogi removes DM of Kannauj

Kannauj, July 17 The Yogi Adityanath government has removed the district magistrate of Kannauj Rakesh Mishra, who has been wait-listed.

The decision comes barely an hour after the Superintendent of police Rajesh Srivastava was removed.

Shubhransh Shukla, district magistrate of Chitrakoot, has been appointed the new district magistrate of Kannauj.

It may be recalled that violence erupted in Kannauj on Saturday night after meat was thrown in a temple compound and the gate of a graveyard was broken thereafter.

