After state chiefs, Congress state in charges to face axe too?

New Delhi, March 18 After Congress chief Sonia Gandhi asked for the resignation of the party chiefs in the five states where Assembly polls were held following the party's electoral debacle, sources say that state in charges are likely to face the same fate as she is upset with their performance.

The issue has also been raised by 'G-23' leaders, who have sought that those involved in the election process should be shown exit door.

The in charges Harish Chaudhary (Punjab), Dinesh Gundu Rao (Goa), Devendra Yadav (Uttarakhand), B.C. Das (Manipur) had reportedly told the high command that the party is returning to power but could not get enough seats which could have saved party prestige.

During the Punjab MPs meeting with Sonia Gandhi, she was given the feedback that the party lost due to mismanagement, particularly by in charges of the party. In Uttar Pradesh, the party did not have high expectations but was confident of a respectful performance.

The G-23 leaders had also expressed surprise that no state in charges offered to quit which was a normal procedure in the party before 2014.

The Congress is likely to sack these leaders and appoint new persons to reorganise and restrategise the Congress in the states.

Gandhi on Wednesday appointed five senior leaders to assess the post-poll situation in these states, and suggest organisational changes after interacting from MLA candidates and important leaders.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil will oversee Goa, Jairam Ramesh Manipur, Ajay Maken Punjab, Jitender Singh Uttar Pradesh, and Avinash Pandey Uttarakhand.

Before this decision, party state chiefs - Navjot Sidhu (Punjab), Ganesh Godiyal (Uttarakhand), Nameirakpam Loken Singh (Manipur), Ajay Kumar Lallu (UP), and Girish Chodankar (Goa) - had been asked to step down..

