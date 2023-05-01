Afzal Ansari disqualified as Lok Sabha MP

By IANS | Published: May 1, 2023 08:15 PM 2023-05-01T20:15:03+5:30 2023-05-01T20:25:08+5:30

New Delhi, May 1 Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was disqualified from ...

Afzal Ansari disqualified as Lok Sabha MP | Afzal Ansari disqualified as Lok Sabha MP

Afzal Ansari disqualified as Lok Sabha MP

Next

New Delhi, May 1 Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Monday following his conviction in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.

According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat notification issued on Monday, Ansari stands disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha from Ghazipur, with effect from April 29, the date of his conviction.

The Ghazipur MP-MLA court had last week sentenced Ansari to four years of prison and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The court had also convicted Mukhtar Ansari in the same case and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment, whil imposing a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on him.


ans/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Lok sabha secretariat Lok sabha secretariat Bahujan Samaj Party Mukhtar Ansari Afzal Ansari Madhya pradesh bharatiya janata party Sudhindra bhadoria Bahujan samaj party national spokesperson sudhindra bhadoria Bahujan samaj party national Uttar pradesh state bharatiya janata party State bahujan samaj party Bahujan samaj party lok sabha