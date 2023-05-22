"Age factor has taken toll on Kamal Nath," MP Minister takes jibe at former CM's faux pas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22 : Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday took a jibe at former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for allegedly calling the 'death anniversary' of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi his "birth anniversary", and said that age factor had taken a toll on him (Kamal Nath).

"Clearly, age factor has taken a toll on Kamal Nath as he is calling the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi ji as 'birth anniversary'," Mishra said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

Congress leader Kamal Nath made the faux pas while addressing a program organised at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in the state capital Bhopal on the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi on Sunday (May 21).

Mishra further slammed Kamal Nath for the announcements of the Congress party ahead of the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh scheduled later this year.

"The announcements which Nath is making will be forgotten by the time the elections come," the home minister said, adding that sometimes Nath called the proceedings of the state assembly nonsense and the female leader an item.

Notably, the Congress leader made an 'item remark' at an election rally made against BJP leader Imarti Devi in Dabra during the 2020 by-polls. He was campaigning for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

"Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!" Kamal Nath had said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.

Mishra further attacked Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and called him an advisor of Congress.

Madani on Sunday said that if the Congress had banned the right-wing organisation 70 years ago, the country would not have been ruined.

"All such Maulanas are the advisors of the Congress. It has become evident whose advice Congress is following," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, the home minister also reacted over the Congress criticising the act of Papua New Guinea (PNG) Prime Minister James Marape of touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet.

"I want to ask Congress leaders and I want to ask Kamal Nath too. When will you (Congressman) understand that there is a difference between the country and the party? Today the whole country felt proud when the President of America asked for an autograph from our Prime Minister. When the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea bowed down and touched PM Modi's feet. The prime minister does not belong to any party, it belongs to the country," Mishra added.

But not a single Congressman has given a good response on it. Criticism is good on the basis of merits and demerits but the Congress party criticises only by thinking politically. The mentality of the Congress has been reduced to party politics only, he added.

PM Modi arrived in PNG on Sunday and a rare moment was seen at the Port Moresby airport where PNG PM James Marape touched his feet and sought his blessings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor