Agnipath scheme dangerous for the country, says Manjhi

Patna, July 19 Hindustani Awam Morcha chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday termed the Agnipath and Agniveer scheme of defence recruitment "dangerous" for the country.

His statement of Manjhi came after the provision of caste certificates introduced by the Central government in the recruitment of Agniveers in the defense forces.

"I have been protesting against the Agnipath and Agniveer schemes since the beginning. Centre is giving lollipops in the name of Agniveer. Demanding caste certificates in the recruitment is absolutely wrong. It creates suspicion. They will make their own people powerful and will create discrimination in the society," Manjhi said.

After the Centre had launched Agnipath and Agniveer schemes in the country, a massive outrage appeared among youths who were preparing for jobs in the armed forces. Massive violence was seen in Bihar when a large number of railway properties were set afire.

JD-U Parliamentary Board president Upendra Kushwaha on Monday questioned the need for caste certificates for recruitment under the Agniveer scheme.

"I was surprised when I saw the caste certificate and religion certificate required in the notification. Hence, I asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to clarify this point. There is not any such provision in the recruitment in the defense forces. They are demanding caste and religion certificates. I don't know why such a provision was mentioned in the notification."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also raised his point as well. He said that youths are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country and the Centre is asking about their caste and religion.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh told media persons in New Delhi: "There is no change in the recruitment process of Agniveers in the country. It is the same since the independence of the country. Hence, there is no need of giving clarification in this matter."

