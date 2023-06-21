Ahead of Oppn meet, Lalu calls on Nitish in Patna

Patna, June 21 Ahead of the grand opposition meeting scheduled in Patna on June 23, RJD President Lalu Prasad called on Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar at the latter's residence here on Wednesday night.

Nitish Kumar is reportedly unwell, and Lalu Prasad had gone to his place to check on his health status. Sources said the two leaders discussed various issues, including the opposition meeting scheduled on June 23.

As per sources, all preparation have been made for the opposition meeting, and Patna is ready to welcome the guests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor