Ahead of panchayat polls in Haryana, Dera Sacha Sauda chief gets 40-day parole

Chandigarh, Oct 14 Just weeks ahead of the statewide panchayat polls and bypoll in the Adampur assembly in Haryana, self-styled jailed godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing a 20-year sentence for raping his two disciples, has been released on a 40-day parole - the third time this year.

His family had sought the parole for him.

"The decision of parole has be taken in accordance with the law," state Jails Minister Ranjit Singh told the media.

During the parole, he will be staying on the Dera's premises in Rajasthan.

He has been lodged in Sunaria jail since 2017 after being convicted in rape and murder cases.

Last year he was also released from the jail thrice for various reasons, including his plea to meet the ailing mother.

