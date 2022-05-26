AIADMK announces Shanmugam, Dharmar as RS poll candidates

Chennai, May 26 The AIADMK has announced former state minister C.Ve.Shanmugam and R. Dharmar, the party's former Ramanathapuram District Secretary, as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The announcement was made by party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K. Palaniswami.

The elections for Rajya Sabha will be held on June 10.

