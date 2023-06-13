AIADMK meet likely to hit back at BJP TN chief

Chennai, June 13 In preparation for the state-level at Madurai in August, the AIADMK district secretaries are gathering here on Tuesday to reportedly deliberate on the constant attacks on the party by K. Annamalai the chief of its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu, the BJP.

To be presided over by the party general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi. K. Palaniswami (EPS), the meeting is likely to be a vitriolic attack against Tamil Nadu BJP state president and alliance partner, K. Annamalai.

It is to be noted that Annamalai has been coming out against the alliance partner of the BJP, AIADMK in public forums since the past few months and the AIADMK has been reporting this to the BJP national leadership.

The recent attack of Annamalai against AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister, late J. Jayalalithaa has left the party expressing its anger against him. Annamalai has in a casual remark spoken about the conviction of the former Chief Minister in a corruption case.

However, sources in both AIADMK and BJP told that the alliance between the two will be intact and the external bickering seen is a part of the seat distribution talks to be commenced soon. While BJP will be satisfied in getting ten seats to contest from the present, AIADMK wants the alliance with the BJP to be intact for future game plans in Delhi.

K.R. Karthikeyan, retired Professor of Political science, from a leading government college in Salem while speaking to said," The alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP is an alliance of convenience and both don't want to disturb the equation. BJP state president K. Annamalai is highly immature and the BJP national leadership should rein him in, otherwise it may create some friction and party sympathisers will be confused. "

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor