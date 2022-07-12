AIADMK row: Don't allow anyone else to operate party account, OPS to bank

Chennai, July 12 AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS), who was expelled from the party during the General Council meeting on Monday, has shot off a letter to the Karur Vysya Bank manager, seeking anybody else not be to allowed to operate the account of the party as he was still the party Treasurer.

He said that as per the records of the Election Commission, he was the party Coordinator and Treasurer and that the General Council's decision to appoint Dindigul C. Sreenivasan in his place was not valid.

He said that the matters regarding the developments in the AIADMK were now pending before the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court.

In the letter, OPS said: "In spite of the fact that I am the Treasurer and Coordinator of the AIADMK as per the Election Commission of India records, if you allow any other person other than me to operate the party accounts in the name of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, you will be held responsible for any misuse or misappropriation of accounts."

He also said that he had been the Treasurer of the AIADMK appointed by the late Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa for the past several years and the Coordinator of the party since 2017.

He said that he has been operating three accounts of the party including the building fund and development fund and several other fixed deposits in the name of AIADMK in his capacity as Treasurer of the party.

