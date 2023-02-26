AIADMK to conduct meetings across TN to celebrate Jaya's 75th birth anniversary

Chennai, Feb 26 AIADMK will celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and its General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa by conducting meetings across the state from March 5.

The celebrations will be held in two phases - the first from March 5 to 7 and the second from March 10 to 12.

AIADMK's interim General Secretary and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami (EPS) and senior leaders will address several meetings across the state on the occasion.

While EPS will speak at a mega rally at Chennai's R.K. Nagar on March 5 to inaugurate the celebrations, senior party leaders K.A. Sengottayan, K.P. Munusamy, P. Thangamani, Sellur K. Raju and S.P. Velumani will speak at various public meetings across the state.

The leaders are directed to share the details of their public functions to the party state headquarters and to party organ Namathu Puratchi Thalavi Amma.

The second phase will commence from March 10. In this, the AIADMK leaders will also conduct a series of programmes across the state to celebrate the recent Supreme Court verdict in favour of Palaniswami.

