AICC gives nod to Political Affairs Committee in Telangana

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday approved a proposal to constitute a 'Political Affairs Committee' under the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The AICC in-charge of Telangana and Congress MP Manickam Tagore has been named chairman of the committee.

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows, with immediate effect," read a post on the official AICC Twitter handle.

The panel earlier served as the core committee or coordination committee.

MP A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC presidents V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former minister K. Jana Reddy, MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former MP Renuka Chowdary, former union minister P. Balram Naik and MLA D. Sridhar Babu Reddy have been made members of the committee.

The committee, which will be the highest decision-making body of the Telangana Congress, has a mix of experience and youth as members.

The TPCC president used to be the convenor of the erstwhile core committee.

Four PCC working presidents were also drafted as members of the Political Affairs Committee.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the committee was approved with immediate effect.

( With inputs from ANI )

