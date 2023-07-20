AIIMS: SYS stages protest, demands revision in project staff recruitment guidelines

New Delhi, July 20 Members of the Society of Young Scientists (SYS), which is the official representative body for researchers employed on a temporary basis at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, staged a sit-in protest outside the Director's office, demanding revision in the project staff recruitment guidelines at the premier institute.

"The entire issue started from last month when the recruitment of project employees were suddenly stopped. Majority of research in the institute conducted under various projects. There are researchers, co-researchers and the research support staff who are employed in these projects on temporary arrangements. The Health Ministry issued guidelines under which, after six years, we can no longer apply to any projects," a representative of the SYS, who did not want to be named, told IANS.

"It is being done to stop the practice of regularisation. We held the protest over the issue from 1 p.m. hours to 8 p.m. The Director (of AIIMS) then called 10 people among us and had a meeting. He reiterated that the Ministry had said that it will implement it, and he cannot disagree with the order," the representative said.

According to a letter addressed to the AIIMS Director by the SYS, a copy of which was accessed by IANS, read: "The currently proposed amendments can only lead to the amplification of more serious problems, namely unemployment and brain drain, which have persistently been matters of national concern.

"As alternatives to the current amendments, we propose for persons already working in projects at AIIMS, New Delhi for more than 10 years, court directives may be followed. For persons already working in projects for less than 10 years, fair opportunities for qualified/eligible candidates must be ensured."

"The currently proposed amendments are decidedly anti-science and anti-research. Moreover, it will affect the livelihoods of 4,000 employees and their families."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor