AIMIM chief corners Centre over Jahangirpuri clash

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday spoke on the Jahangirpuri clash that occurred in the national capital and said that under the rule of the Centre, as many as four clashes have taken place in the national capital.

He raised questions over allegedly taking weapons during a religious procession in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area.

Addressing a press conference today, Owaisi said, "Delhi is a Union Territory that is directly under the control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Under the current Central government's regime, however, four clashes have been carried out in the national capital. These are lawyers' protest in 2020 outside Tis Hazari court, North-East Delhi Violence in 2020, Republic Day protests by farmer unions and now, Jahangirpuri clash."

Coming to prime accused Ansar's defence, Owaisi claimed that 'selective action' was being undertaken by the Delhi Police. "Ansar has been made as the made accused in the probe. That kid Ansar is being arrested. It is a selective arrest and action. I am saying this openly. Delhi police are carrying out a selective action. Ansar is not the accused, he has controlled the mob. Media channels are showing selective things," Owaisi said.

The Delhi Police has claimed to have arrested Ansar, one of the conspirators of the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi that broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, and 13 other suspects. According to the police, Ansar was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault.

Owaisi today further claimed that the Delhi Police has arrested 14 people from the Muslim community and two have been apprehended as they are juveniles.

"It is crystal clear that the government wanted violence in the national capital. Communal violence cannot take place without the government's support. Communal violence is mostly taken out from religious processions. The Centre should be held responsible for the Jahangirpuri clash. Further, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Arvind Kejriwal is busy blaming Muslims in the area. Delhi CM is double-faced. He will try to please Hindus whenever he likes," he said.

Today afternoon, bricks were allegedly thrown at the Delhi Police Crime Branch team, who were probing the Jahangirpuri violence case in the area. One person has been detained in the incident.

Further, on Monday morning, Delhi Commissioner of Police of North West Delhi, Usha Rangnani, informed that during the probe of the Jahangirpuri violence case, one more accused, namely a 36-year-old Sheikh Hameed, has been arrested. "He is a scrap dealer. During interrogation, he disclosed that he had supplied bottles that were used for pelting during the incident, " the police said.

With this fresh arrest, 23 accused have been arrested till now in the violence case. Nine people, including police personnel and one civilian, have received injuries during the incident. The case of communal clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri are being investigated by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, an official said on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor