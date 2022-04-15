Akhand Bharat when each person from all castes lives with unity: Gehlot on Bhagwat's statement

Jaipur, April 15 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the RSS of cashing in on the names of veteran leaders like Sardar Patel, BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. He said that the RSS never believed in them, however they are taking their names just for the sake of winning elections.

"Neither the Jan Sangh, now BJP, nor the RSS ever believed in them; however, now they are taking their names for electoral benefit," he added.

He was answering a question on RSS veteran Mohan Bhagwat's claim that Akhand Bharat will be created in the next 15 years.

"They talk of Akhand Bharat but Sardar Patel had banned them. They gave it in writing that they will never participate in politics and shall only participate in cultural acts and for social causes."

The RSS in fact should visit each house to spread the message of love, harmony and non-violence to people from all castes and religions.

Akhand Bharat will be made when each person from all castes starts living with brotherhood and love, he said.

