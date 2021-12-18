Akhilesh Yadav questions timing of I-T raids, says the BJP fears that they will wiped out in UP Assembly elections

Akhilesh Yadav questioned the timing of IT raids. Which has held in his party members residence before the election.

He taunted the present ruling party BJP and said why this raids have not done before the month, are they fearing that their party would wiped out in Uttar Pradesh elections.

Samajwadi Cheif said "I have always said as the elections will draw closer even the senior most leaders of BJP will visit UP. Income Tax has come, now Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and all other central agencies will follow suit. Allegations will be heaped. I have already and repeatedly said this will happen".

The SP Cheif further said, that this kind of raids IT raids have confirmed, that BJP realised their party will be wiped out in the assembly polls. "They have done the same thing during elections in West Bengal and Maharashtra and see what happened there," Akhilesh said.



This morning 12 members Income Tax team from Varanasi went knocking the door on Rajeev Rai's residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau. Rajeev Rai who is the secretary and spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, is reported to have chains of school and properties in Karnataka.



Not only that the Income Tax Department also raided the residence of RCL Group promoter Manoj Yadav in Agra, Neetu Yadav aka Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow who are the leaders of Samajwadi Party.

