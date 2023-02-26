All agencies working on scripts from BJP HQ: AAP after Sisodia's arrest

New Delhi, Feb 26 Shortly after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday, his Aam Aadmi Party hit out the ruling BJP, accusing all agencies of "working on the script written in the BJP headquarters".

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said: "All agencies of the country are working on the script written in the BJP headquarters. No agencies are working as per the law and Constitution of the country, instead they are following what is written in the script."

"All agencies like the ED, the CBI, the SEBI, and Income tax have been turned into the subordinate group of the BJP," he added.

Taking a dig at the CBI, he said that now it has become a new style to arrest anyone on the pretext of non-cooperation during the interrogation. "What is the meaning of co-operation? Should I tell what you want to listen? It has become new normal to arrest anyone in the name of non-cooperation by the agency," he said.

"It has become modus operandi of BJP to put any political opponents behind the bars in any fake allegations and cases. There was a time earlier when the agency had to use the law and had to prove in the court the essentiality to arrest anyone. Sisodia is the Deputy CM of Delhi who has in total 22 departments and has been arrested without any valid ground which is not only injustice but also a foolish act," Bhardwaj added.

AAP leader Atishi also slammed the BJP over the arrest of Sisodia stating that his arrest would make every worker of the party even stronger.

At the press conference, she said that the arrest is a politically motivated move by the BJP, fearing the growing popularity of AAP and its leaders.

Atishi warned the BJP that the arrest of Sisodia would not deter AAP workers and supporters, stating that it would create thousands of more Manish Sisodias that would be ready to sacrifice themselves for the country. She also reminded the BJP that whenever a dictator has tried to suppress the truth, it has only gone on to make those fighting for the truth stronger.

She told the BJP that no matter how many cases they file, tje AAP would not be afraid of them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor