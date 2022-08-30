All in one visit: Click photos with your favourite PMs, go for walks with them

New Delhi, Aug 30 With the setting up of the state-of-the-art Prime Ministers' Museum, visitors will now be able to get themselves clicked with their favourite PMs since independence and learn about the country's struggle through them.

Launched as a part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign commemorating the 75 years of independence, the museum takes one through the entire journey of the freedom struggle through the speeches of the prime ministers who have steered the country during the difficult time besides their achievements.

'Lal Qile Ki Prachir Se' a section dedicated to the speeches of the leaders enables one to listen to the speeches.

A brain-child of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project was planned in 2016 wherein he wanted to honour the legacy of the prime ministers since independence following which an executive council was formed.

For the visitors, it's a learning experience about the country's growth and the multilingual audio guide helps them understand every concept in their preferred language. The theme is PM Museum but the concept is to give the visitor a glimpse of India from past to present.

Anubhuti is a major attraction with the visitor and they can take photographs with their favourite prime minister, or can go for a walk with one of them. Also, there is a robotic display which will also give them a handwritten note from any Prime Minister.

A room has been dedicated to the Constituent Assembly which debated the Indian constitution; it tells the story of drafting the Constitution of India. The forming of the Constitution is at the centre stage while telling the events of India becoming a Republic.

The visitor can learn the functioning of the Indian legislature, getting a glimpse of the political democracy with an overview of the Constitutional Amendments which offer a deeper understanding of how Indian democracy works at the grassroots level.

The Nehru Gallery gives a view of a newly Independent India and talks about the reorganisations of the states, the Kashmir War 1947-48, to what Nehru called 'temples' of modern India.

Along with a glimpse of the first general elections, the ante room has portraits of the family members of the first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru And personalities like Rabindranath Tagore and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan.

There is a video on the demise of Nehru along with images and newspaper articles. The visitor can also watch Nehru delivering the inspiring "Tryst with Destiny" speech on the eve of Independence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor