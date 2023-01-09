All inmates in Delhi prisons to get hot water, LG directs officials

New Delhi, Jan 9 The inmates of Delhi prisons will immediately receive hot water and all prisoners above 65 years of age will get a mattress, directed Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, V.K. Saxena in the fortnightly review meeting with the officials.

"Beginning immediately, inmates in all the 16 Central Jails of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli will start getting hot water for their bathing and sanitary needs. Apart from this, all prisoners above 65 years of age will get a mattress, in addition to a wooden cot and a Durri (mattress) that is provided to the prisoners," said the LG in a statement issued on Monday.

Upon learning that the inmates, many of whom are under trial prisoners, do not get this basic facility of hot water even in this biting cold and that influential inmates manage to get hot water in the jail at the rate of Rs 5,000 per bucket, Saxena issued instructions to DG (Prison) and the Secretary (Home), to immediately make hot water available to all inmates.

"Similarly, after it came to know that many inmates, especially the older ones, complain of not having a mattress in this biting cold, the LG instructed officials to ensure that mattresses are made available to the prisoners above 65 years of age," the statement read.

"The decision, apart from boosting much-needed jail reforms, will also help eliminate corruption and patronizing on part of jail officials, who often provide such services to inmates at a cost or if they are influential," the statement added.

