All is well between Raj Bhavan and Rajasthan govt, assures Guv after completing three years in office

Jaipur, Sep 9 On completing three years in office, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra assured on Friday that all is well between the Raj Bhavan and the state government, unlike states like West Bengal where Governor's powes have been clipped with regard to appointing VCs.

Speaking to the media, Mishra said, "There is no such legal tangle appearing anywhere in the state. We have been holding all discussions following constitutional and legal norms."

Talking about his relations with the state government, he said, "I have tried to ensure that coordination is maintained in our discussions. If there is any challenge, we resolve it with regular dialogue. I have been meeting and holding communication with the Chief Minister. Following all constitutional norms, we are holding discussions on different issues."

Mishra added that the State University Management System (SUMS) will be implemented in collaboration with the state government for the systematic management of universities in the state.

On the initiative of Raj Bhavan, the 'e-Samiksha' mechanism will also be developed for quality education and monitoring of innovations in universities.

Mishra said that he has taken the initiative to construct Constitution Parks in the state-funded universities with the aim of making the younger generation aware about the basic spirit and high ideals of the Constitution.

