All oppn parties, except Congress, uniting against BJP: Tejashwi

Patna, Feb 18 All the Opposition parties, barring the Congress, are joining forces to take on the BJP in Lok Sabha election 2024, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said here on Saturday.

The Congress, he said, is yet to take any initiative in this regard.

"The opposition parties are determined to remove BJP from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but the Congress is not making any solid efforts. I urge the Congress to take the lead in opposition unity.

"Congress has a direct fight with BJP in the country. At the same time, it should also allow regional parties to stay in the driving seat in states where they are stronger. The grand-old party should not delay any further for the opposition unity," Tejashwi said while addressing a gathering in CPI(ML)'s 11th party Congress here.

Earlier, veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is also participating in the event, said, "We (Congress) and you (Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and other opposition parties of the country) have the same wish to bring down the BJP. We are on the same side but waiting for each other to make the first move."

Tejashwi Yadav recently met Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He had also planned to meet Telangana CM K. Chandrashekher Rao but had to postpone it due to the model code of conduct imposed in Telangana.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Chief Minister Kumar stayed for three days in Delhi last year and met with several leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechuri, D. Raja, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, Om Prakash Chautala for the opposition unity.

