"All sections of country have faith in constitution...will not allow to change it": Congress leader Arif Masood on PM Modi UCC remarks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 : Congress leader and Executive member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Arif Masood on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should remember that he has taken oath on the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar adding that all sections of the country have faith in that Constitution and they will not allow to change it.

While speaking to ANI, Arif Masood said," PM should remember that he took on the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. All sections of the country have faith in Constitution and will not allow it to change. They also made a law on Triple Talaq. What difference did it make? They talked about giving relief to women under this law. What relief women got from this law?"

Earlier today batting for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all.

Notably, Part 4, Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, corresponds with Directive Principles of State Policy, making it mandatory for the State to provide its citizens with a uniform civil code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

He asked how different rules could apply to different family members.

"Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," PM Modi said in Bhopal today while addressing party workers under the BJP's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign.

The Prime Minister further said that people are being instigated in the name of the Uniform Civil Code.

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks on UCC, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that India's PM considers India's diversity and its pluralism a problem.

"India's PM considers India's diversity and its pluralism a problem. Will you strip the country of its pluralism & diversity in the name of a UCC ?" he said.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

Also on June 14, the Law Commission of India solicited the views and ideas of the public and re-recognize religious organizations to examine the Uniform Civil Code.

The Law Commission has given 30 days to the respondents to present their views.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor