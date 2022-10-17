Allahabad HC grants bail to Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi

Noida, Oct 17 The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Noida 'politician' Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested for allegedly abusing a woman at his apartment complex.

Tyagi was charged under the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after he was arrested on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police.

A bench of Justice Surendra Singh granted the relief while hearing the bail petition filed by Tyagi. During the hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government in its affidavit presented Tyagi's criminal history. However, it was argued on behalf of Tyagi that he has no criminal history and all the cases registered are motivated by malice.

Tyagi had already got bail from the Sessions Court in three cases.

