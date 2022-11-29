Amid crisis in Rajasthan Congress, KC Venugopal to visit state to review Bharat Jodo Yatra preparedness

Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal will arrive in Jaipur on Tuesday to review the preparations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is scheduled to enter crisis-hit Rajasthan on December 5. The Congress is facing deep factionalism in the state which will go for assembly polls next year.

"Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will reach Jaipur tomorrow and taking a meeting for the preparations of the Bharat Chhodo Yatra which is scheduled to enter Rajasthan on December 5," a party source said.

The Congress has seen recurrent factionalism in the state with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot at loggerheads over the issue of leadership in the state.

Venugopal, earlier last week, had said that the solution to the Rajasthan crisis would be found through a "democratic process".

"There will be differences within the party. Sometimes, it will come out. Rajasthan is one such state where the difference is coming out. We will have a democratic process. There will be an amicable settlement for the Rajasthan affairs," Venugopal had told ANI.

He had exuded confidence in the Bharat Jodo Yatra being the "biggest hit" in Rajasthan.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra will be the biggest hit in Rajasthan. We will repeat the government in Rajasthan," he said adding that Congress is fighting strongly in Himachal and Gujarat," he had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor