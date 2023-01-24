Amid heavy security deployment, MCD House reconvenes to elect Mayor today

New Delhi, Jan 24 The proceedings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House began on a calmer note on Tuesday amid a massive security deployment.

The House began at 11 a.m. As per the agenda list, first the councillors were being sworn-in, who will be followed by the aldermen. After the oaths, the mayor, the deputy mayor and finally the six members of the standing committee will be elected.

Security personnel have been deployed inside the Municipal House and on the Civic Centre premises to avoid a repeat of the January 6 chaotic episode witnessed in the first meeting of the newly-elected Councillors.

The chaos had erupted after heated arguments over the oath of the Aldermen and had led to the adjournment of the proceedings.

The AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and the BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta for the post of Mayor, while AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and BJP's Kamal Bagri will fight for the deputy mayor post.

Both the main stakeholders of the MCD BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have been putting in the maximum efforts to get the mayor and maximum members in the Standing Committee from their own parties.

