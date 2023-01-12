Amid raging controversy in state, TN Governor Ravi to visit New Delhi

Chennai, Jan 12 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, who is in the midst of a raging controversy in the state after he skipped certain portions from the written text of his speech in the Assembly and also referred to the state as "Tamizhagam", is leaving for New Delhi for a one-day meet.

He will be returning back on January 14 as Tamil Nadu's biggest festival, Pongal falls from January 15 to 18.

Ravi had courted controversy after skipping two paragraphs in the written speech which were highlighting the Dravidian model of governance, and lauding the contribution of Periyar, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, C.N. Annadurai and Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi. However, he had read about Karunanidhi in a different sentence.

The Governor had abruptly gone out of the house without waiting for the customary National Anthem when the Chief Minister moved a resolution seeking to remove the portions read out by the Governor and it was passed by the house.

A group of senior DMK leaders led by party parliamentary party leader and former Union Minister, T.R. Baalu had met President Droupadi Murmu on the issue. However, there are no official reports on what transpired at the meeting.

