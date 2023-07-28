Amid rumblings in Karnataka unit, Rahul likely to meet state ministers on Aug 2

New Delhi, July 28 Amid rumblings in the Karnataka Congress where several party legislators have raised voice against their own government ministers, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet the state ministers in the national capital on August 2, sources said on Friday.

Party sources said that the former Lok Sabha MP is likely to have a meeting with the ministers of his party in the national capital on August 2.

The source said that Rahul Gandhi would urge the ministers to work collectively to meet the promises Congress has made to the people of Karnataka in the run up to the state assembly elections.

The source said that the Congress leader will also ask the ministers to give a message to the people of the state that all the ministers, the MLAs and the party leaders are united in the state and they will work for the people and also fulfill the five guarantees that the party has made to them.

The source said that during the meeting of Rahul Gandhi with the Karnataka ministers, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, state incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal will also be present.

The source also said that the party leadership will also speak to senior party leader B.K Hariprasad, who is currently the MLC in the state.

In the Congress Legislature Party meeting (CLP) held on July 27, party MLAs had expressed their anger over the ministers not prioritising the works of their constituencies.

The meeting of the CLP was called in the backdrop of voices of dissent within the party.

Hariprasad has challenged the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and made his displeasure clear by raising the banner of revolt against him.

Congress came to power in the state earlier this year by winning 135 seats.

