Amit Shah inaugurates cyber forensic laboratory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 14 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad.

He tweeted after the event at Central Forensic Science Laboratory that cybercrime is one of the biggest challenges to the 21st-century world.

"Modi govt is setting up a modern cyber lab ecosystem across the nation. This will help in increasing the conviction rate of cyber crimes," he wrote.

Shah later addressed a public meeting at Tukkuguda near Hyderabad to mark the culmination of 'Praja Sangram yatra' of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay.

Earlier, Amit Shah was accorded a warm welcome at Begumpet Airport by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Kishan Reddy, BJP leaders K. Laxman, D.K. Aruna, Vijaya Shanthi, Eatala Rajender and others.

After inaugurating the forensic science laboratory, Shah drove to a hotel, where several state BJP leaders called on him.

After the stay at the hotel, the BJP leader left for the public meeting venue.

