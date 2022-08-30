Amit Shah likely to visit Jodhpur on Sept 10

Jaipur, Aug 30 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address BJP OBC morcha meet in Jodhpur on September 10, party sources said here on Tuesday.

The national working committee of the party's OBC morcha will meet from September 8 to 10.

Party sources confirmed that this can be ascribed as an attempt to woo OBC voters for the forthcoming Assembly elections in 2023 and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The event would be headed by the morcha's national president and parliamentary board member K. Laxman. State Presidents of the morcha from across the country will come to Rajasthan to participate in the event.

On the occasion, Laxman will give directions to the Mandal level OBC workers regarding the OBC issues related to the elections. They will also collect information about their local problems. The ground level report will be submitted to party president J.P. Nadda. Based on this report, the election strategy for forthcoming polls will be prepared.

On September 10, there will be a conference of 20,000 booth presidents and office-bearers of booth committees of the districts of Jodhpur division which will be addressed by the home minister.

The biggest reason for holding the meeting of the National Working Committee of the OBC Morcha in Jodhpur is that more than 50 MLAs from OBC are elected from this region. At present, Jodhpur division has 15 OBC MLAs, of which 11 are from Congress and 4 from BJP. In such a scenario, BJP has started working to capture the big vote bank and has chosen to start their work from Jodhpur, the home district of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to sources, the party's National President Nadda may also address the OBC Morcha and Booth Sammelan convention.

Apart from the state office-bearers of Rajasthan BJP OBC Morcha, BJP MPs, MLAs, Morcha officials and booth presidents from 6 districts- Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Pali, Jalore, Sirohi are expected to participate in these programmes.

