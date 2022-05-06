Amit Shah promises to come to West Bengal more often

Kolkata, May 6 In order to boost the morale of the BJP workers in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday promised to visit state more often.

That was assurance Shah gave to the senior party leaders of the state at a close-door meeting here on Friday afternoon. The meeting was attended by all the BJP legislators and MPs from the state, as well as the members of the party's state committee.

A state committee member, who did not wish to be named, told that although there were demands on imposing Articles 355 and 356 in the state, the Home Minister ruled out that possibility and said that it was not a solution.

"Amit Shah clearly told us that the Union government cannot act arbitrarily against a state government, which has come to power with such huge majority. He also told us that BJP cannot act like Trinamool Congress, which holds no respect towards the democratic system," the state committee member said.

It is leant that BJP leaders in West Bengal cannot fight the battle as opposition depending on Articles 355 and 356 or on the CBI.

"The Home Minister clearly told us that we have to fight our battle politically. He also reminded us that as opposition party leaders, we have to face such atrocities from the ruling party and at the same time we have to raise counter resistance against such atrocities," he said.

"Shah also told us that as opposition leader, Mamata Banerjee faced the atrocities of then ruling CPI(M) and now as the Chief Minister she is following the same path of suppressing the opposition in an undemocratic manner," the state committee member said.

Shah also told the state leaders that there is no reason to get frustrated, especially in the backdrop of the fact that BJP has raised its tally in the West Bengal Assembly to 77 in 2021 from just three in 2016.

