Amit Shah to attend Western Zonal council meeting in Diu tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the Western Zonal council meeting in Diu on Saturday.

Besides, the Home Minister will launch various development projects and inaugurate of ex- INS Khukri as a museum during his day-long visit in Diu.

The Home Minister will also hold meetings with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers and 'karyakartas' (party workers).

Around 11 AM tomorrow, Shah will be chairing the meeting of the Western Zonal Council comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, to be held in Diu.

The zonal council is expected to discuss a broad range of issues, including subjects related to the boundary, security, and infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water, and power.

The Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are likely to attend the meeting.

On Sunday at 10.45 AM, Shah will be addressing the 46th convocation ceremony of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), and inaugurate/ lay the foundation stone of a number of development projects of the Gandhinagar Municipal corporation in Gujarat.

Later in the evening, the Home Minister will lay the foundation for the renovation of Shaila Lakelet in Gujarat's Sanand.

( With inputs from ANI )

