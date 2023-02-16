Amit Shah to take part in roadshow in Nagaland on Feb 20

Published: February 16, 2023

New Delhi, Feb 16 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Nagaland on February 20 where he ...

Amit Shah to take part in roadshow in Nagaland on Feb 20

New Delhi, Feb 16 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Nagaland on February 20 where he will participate in a mega roadshow.

As per a BJP source, "Shah will visit Nagaland on February 20 to participate in a mega road show. Preparations for the roadshow are underway. The party workers are eager to meet the Home minister."

The 60-member Nagaland Assembly will go to the polls on February 27, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

"Shah will meet the party workers to boost their morale just like he did in Gujarat. We are confident that the people of Nagaland have confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," added the source.

On Wednesday, the BJP released a short film 'Nagaland needs BJP' as part of its election campaign in the northeastern state.

