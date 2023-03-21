Amit Shah to visit Karnataka twice in next 5 days

New Delhi, March 21 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is frequently visiting Karnataka as the BJP's election campaign picks up pace. Shah is set to visit the state twice in the next five days. During his visit on March 26, Shah will be unveiling three statues.

Shah is scheduled to unveil the statues of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru and Basaveshwara, a Lingayat social reformer, in front of the Vidhana Soudha.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi confirmed that Amit Shah will be visiting the state on March 24 and 26 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on March 25.

The PM and Home Minister will attend various events.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the ruling BJP is trying to appease various communities with statues of their famous personalities.

