Amit Shah visits Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Gujarat's Dwarka on Saturday and offered prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple.

"Prayed for the development and progress of the nation by having 'darshan' of Lord Krishna at Shri Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka," Shah said in his Hindi tweet.

He also visited the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) in Dwarka's Okha and held a detailed inquiry about the training given to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Coastal Police.

"Visited the National Coastal Police Academy in Okha, Gujarat and inquired about the training given to CAPFs and Coastal Police in detail," he tweeted, while applauding the broad vision of PM Modi that led to the establishment of NACP in 2018.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also on his Gujarat tour, where he inaugurated and inspected the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Rajkot's Atkot.

Addressing the event, he also highlighted the welfare works done by their government (BJP) at the Centre in the past eight years.

In his address, the PM also asserted that the government aims at ensuring 100 per cent coverage of the benefits of schemes launched for the welfare of the poor.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor