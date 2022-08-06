Amit Shah's two-day visit Odisha from Sunday

Bhubaneswar, Aug 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Odisha on a two-day visit on Sunday, a BJP leader said on Saturday.

Shah will land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at 10 p.m. on August 7 and will spend the night here.

On Monday morning, he will offer prayers at Lingaraj Temple as it is the last Monday of holy Odia month of Sraban, said Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty.

After visiting the temple, Shah will visit Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthplace in Cuttack. He will pay tribute by garlanding his statue on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Mohanty said.

He will also attend a function, marking the 75th anniversary of an Odia daily newspaper at Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

Later, the Home Minister is scheduled to visit the Odisha BJP office in Bhubaneswar, where he will meet senior party leaders.

In the evening, he will attend a book reading of Modi@20 at Mayfair Convention here before flying back to Delhi.

