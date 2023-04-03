Amruta Fadnavis 'threat' case: Bombay HC junks bookie's 'illegal arrest' plea

Mumbai, April 3 The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed arrested bookie Anil Jaisinghani's plea alleging 'illegal arrest' in the case, pertaining to threats, blackmail and extortion, filed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' banker-singer wife, Amruta Fadnavis.

The development came two days after a lower court rejected Jaisinghani's bail plea on Saturday.

A division bench of Justice A.S. Gadkari and Justice P.K. Naik passed the order on grounds that the plea was devoid of any merits.

Absconding for over five years and wanted for multiple crimes in different states, Jaisinghani was finally arrested from a hideout in Gujarat along with his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani on March 19.

Among other things, Jaisinghani had contended that his arrest was illegal as he was produced before a magistrate only on March 21, 36 hours later and beyond the stipulated time of 24 hours, flouting the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Earlier, his daughter and fashionista Aniksha Jaisinghani had been arrested on March 17 in the same case and was later granted bail on March 27.

Amruta Fadnavis's complaint was lodged by the Malabar Hill Police Station on February 20 accusing the father-daughter duo of alleged threats to publicise certain audio-video clips purportedly depicting the Deputy CM's wife accepting favours, threats, and bribe and extortion demands of Rs 1 and Rs 10 crore.

The Mumbai Police had booked the Jaisinghanis for various crimes including criminal conspiracy, inducing public servant using corrupt means under the Indian Penal Code, and abetment under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

