Andhra, K'taka, 3 other states front-runners in energy efficiency index

New Delhi, April 10 Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan and Telangana are the front-runners in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2021-22, which was released on Monday by the Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh.

The five above-mentioned states are in the front-runner category (more than 60 points), while four states Assam, Haryana, Maharashtra and Punjab are in the achiever category (50-60 points).

Also, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Chandigarh are the top-performing states in their respective state groups.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh showed the most improvement since the last index.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "As we move to a low-carbon economy, it is crucial to ensure sustainable development with energy transition that ensures that no one is left behind. Periodic tracking of states' energy efficiency progress and outcomes is essential to contribute effectively to the nation's climate commitments."

The SEEI report was released during the RPM (review, planning and monitoring) meeting of states and state utilities, which was held in the national capital.

The index, which has been developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Power Ministry, in association with Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE), assessed the annual progress of states in energy efficiency implementation for 2020-21 and 2021-22.

SEEI 2021-22 has an updated framework of 50 indicators aligned with national priorities.

Programme-specific indicators have been included this year to track the outcomes and impacts of state-level energy efficiency initiatives.

