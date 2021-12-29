Andhra Pradesh BJP chief promises to bring down the price of liquor in the state

Politicians can do anything to win the elections, they can give fake promises or can make fake allegations on the opposition, and now Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has promised the state that their party will bring down the price of liquor if they one crore votes, “Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party and we will provide liquor for just ₹70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just ₹50,” Veerraju said.



The BJP is planning to take down YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the next assembly elections, which is headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy. The “Praja Agraha Sabha” which was held in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, in which Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar urged the people of the state to “put an end to the corrupt and destructive rule of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government” in 2024.



He also alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSRCP are dominating and corrupted, Veeraraju also claimed that BJP is the only party that is not involved in any corruption “We are confident of forming the next government in the state,” he said.



BJP leaders are doing their best to pull down other parties and make their party win in the 2024 assembly elections.



