Andhra youth killed over suspected illicit affair

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 25 A youth was allegedly murdered over a suspected illicit affair in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.

Police has arrested two women for questioning after they delivered the body of the youth at his home. The victim’s family suspects their involvement in his murder.

According to police, Vinod Kumar (25) of Gudi Kottur village in Gudupalle mandal, had come to Kuppam town on Thursday evening. He checked into a room in a lodge. Later, he died under suspicious circumstances.

Two women shifted him to a private hospital claiming that he was unwell while doctors declared him brought dead.

The women later delivered Vinod’s body to his house. After his family lodged a complaint, police shifted the body to Kuppam Area Hospital for autopsy and took the women into custody for questioning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor