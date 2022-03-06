Anis Khan murder: West Bengal Congress holds protest in Kolkata, demands justice

West Bengal Congress led by party state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury held a protest in Kolkata demanding justice for Aliah University former student leader Anis Khan who was found dead on February 18.

Speaking to the reporters here, Chowdhury termed the death of the student leader a "murder" and further called it a "conspiracy" that involved the people from the "ruling party and West Bengal police".

"Anis Khan's murder is nothing but a conspiracy. Big representatives of the ruling party, West Bengal police are involved in this conspiracy. Anis Khan was a meritorious student and a social activist. He stood in the front of the row in all the protests in Kolkata to fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Four police personnel barged into his house at night and took him to the rooftop and pushed him to death," he said.

Questioning the "silence" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the matter, the Congress state chief said that they are compelled to protest to get Khan justice.

"A constable, a home guard and civic police who do not have any capability to catch anyone, they have been arrested. They themselves told that they had gone to his house upon somebody's instructions. But there is no information on the ones who had directed them to do so. The ruling party is silent. The Chief Minister of Bengal is also silent. So we are compelled to protest because we want justice," he said.

Chowdhury further announced that the party will raise the issue in Parliament.

"We will make every possible effort from Kolkata to Delhi. We will raise our voice at every available platform, be it on roads, courts, Rashtrapati Bhawan or Parliament," he said.

Last month, Calcutta High Court ordered a second post mortem in the murder case of Aliah University student Anis Khan which will be monitored by the District Judge.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police had arrested a Home Guard personnel and a civic volunteer from Amta, Howrah in connection with the murder of former student leader Anis Khan.

West Bengal Police had constituted a three-member SIT to probe the death of a student at Aliah University.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor