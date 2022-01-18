Another Danish Minister tests Covid positive

Copenhagen, Jan 18 Rasmus Prehn, the Danish Minister of Food, Agriculture, and Fisheries, has tested positive for Covid-19, adding to the growing number of government officials getting infected with the virus.

"Positive results for corona and self-isolation. I received the result of my PCR test last night. Only with a very small number of symptoms... A slight ache in the head, neck, and ears, for example. I hope it does not get any worse. Hooray for the third vaccination," Prehn said in a tweet on Monday.

Last week, Culture Minister Ane Halsboe-Jrgensen tested positive for the virus and in December 2021, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke contracted the disease ahead of an EU council meeting in Brussels.

Meanwhile, the Folketing, or the Danish Parliament, has decided not to renew a number of expiring Covid restrictions.

This meant that Sunday saw the reopening of areas of cultural life that had been closed since mid-December.

The reopening included museums, art galleries, cinemas, venues, theatres, high schools and evening schools.

In the past two weeks, new cases in Denmark have increased significantly, averaging more than 20,000 a day.

The Statens Serum Institut (SSI) recorded 28,780 new cases, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, and 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national totals to 1,159,986 and 3,505, respectively.

Additionally, the SSI reports that 80.1 per cent of the population, or 4,705,637 people, are fully vaccinated, while 3,348,903 people, or 57 per cent, have received the booster jab.

