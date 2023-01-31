Another notice served on T'gana MLA Raja Singh for hate speech

Hyderabad, Jan 31 The Hyderabad Police have served another notice to Telangana MLA and suspended BJP leader T. Raja Singh for making hate speech at a rally in Mumbai on January 29.

Mangalhat police issued the notice to the controversial legislator for making communally provocative comments, thus violating the conditions imposed by the High Court while ordering his release last year.

The Member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Goshamahal constituency has been asked to submit his reply to the notice in two days.

Reacting strongly to the fresh notice, Raja Singh alleged that the ninth Nizam is ruling the state. He said that he was not afraid of being sent to jail again.

The MLAs demanded that laws should be made to check cow slaughter, religious conversions and Love Jihad.

This is the second notice issued to him by Mangalhat police in a week. On January 26, a notice was issued to him over alleged objectionable remarks he made last year against a religious community.

The notice under section 41 (a) of CrPC was issued in connection over the alleged provocative speech. He was booked in August 2022 under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code by Kanchanbagh police based on a complaint. The case was later transferred to Mangalhat police station.

In December last year, the police had served a show case notice on Raja Singh for making derogatory comments on Facebook, thereby allegedly violating conditions laid down by the High Court.

It was mentioned in the notice that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act was invoked against Raja Singh for habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches. While setting aside the police order invoking PD Act, the High Court had imposed certain conditions.

The High Court had imposed the condition that the MLA shall not make any provocative speeches against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Youtube etc.

Raja Singh was sent to jail on August 25 after Hyderabad Police commissioner invoked th3e PD Act. He had spent 76 days in jail.

The police took the action after continuing protests for his re-arrest for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.

According to police, Raja Singh, a rowdy-sheeter of Mangalhat Police Station, has been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder.

A total of 101 criminal cases have been registered against him since 2004. He was involved in 18 communal offences in the limits of different police stations in Hyderabad.

The MLA, who was suspended by the BJP for his derogatory comments, had challenged the police action. On November 9, the Telangana High Court set aside the police order invoking PD Act against the MLA and ordered his release.

The court, however, laid down certain conditions. The MLA was directed not to make any provocative speeches against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms.

