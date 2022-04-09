Anurag Thakur confident of winning upcoming Himachal Assembly polls

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday exuded confidence in winning the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections that are slated to be held by the end of this year.

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party in the state, Thakur said that AAP lost deposits in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections and will lose here in Himachal Pradesh also.

"BJP will retain power in the state. We've hit a 'Chauka' by winning in 4 states and will hit six by this year-end by winning in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. AAP lost deposits in UP and will lose here in Himachal Pradesh also," said Thakur, who is also a Lok Sabha from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh to reporters today.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief JP Nadda took part in the roadshow with party workers on reaching Shimla today and addressed a public meeting. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur also arrived in Shimla to grace the event.

"Hearty thanks to all the respected workers of Himachal for the intimacy, greetings and warm greetings. Your same energy and loyalty will once again defeat the opponents and bloom 'lotus' in Himachal," tweeted Thakur today.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held this year. In the 2017 Assembly Election result, BJP won 44 seats--well past the halfway mark of 35-while the incumbent Congress got 21 and others got 3 seats of a total of 68 Assembly seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor